MediaTek introduces Dimensity 9400e, a sub-flagship chip with ray tracing and Wi-Fi 7

The world of mobile processors has a new powerful contender for leadership in the pre-top segment — MediaTek Dimensity 9400e. The company has officially introduced at the OnePlus Game Strategic Communication Conference in China. Judging by the characteristics and capabilities, this is a slightly improved version of last year’s Dimensity 9300+ chip, which is slightly inferior to the flagship models Dimensity 9400 and 9400+.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e specifications

The new processor is based on TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process technology. The chipset has a 1+3+4 configuration: one ultra-powerful Arm Cortex-X4 core with a frequency of 3.4 GHz, three more powerful Cortex-X4 cores with a frequency of 2.85 GHz and four efficient Cortex-A720 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz. In addition, the chip has 8 MB of L3 cache and 10 MB of SLC memory.

Graphics processing is handled by the 12-core Immortalis-G720 graphics GPU, which supports modern graphics technologies, including hardware ray tracing. Support for Star Speed Engine, Adaptive Control 2.0, and Dimensity Frame Double Technology 2.0+ technologies is announced.

One of the key emphases is artificial intelligence. The chipset is equipped with the MediaTek NPU 790 neural unit. The chipset supports the MediaTek NeuroPilot platform and the Development AI kit. Interestingly, the new product works with popular language models such as DeepSeek-R1-Distill and LLaVA-1.5 7B.

Dimensity 9400e also supports fast LPDDR5X memory with a frequency of up to 8533 MHz and UFS 4+MCQ drives. All of this should ensure high performance in games and generative AI tasks and fast boot times.

The new processor supports cameras with sensors up to 320 megapixels. Video recording capabilities include support for 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps. The chipset is capable of displaying 4K images at up to 120 Hz and WQHD images at up to 180 Hz.

Dimensity 9400e boasts almost all modern connectivity options:

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Wi-Fi 7 with a peak speed of up to 7.3 Gbps

Bluetooth 6.0

GNSS support: GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, Glonass, QZSS, NavIC

Triple Band Triple Concurrency (TBTC) — simultaneous operation in three bands

Mobile networks: from 2G to 5G, including Sub-6GHz and mmWave, as well as 5G CA, 4G CA, VoNR, and others.

A special feature is the Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) mode — simultaneous activity of two SIM cards in 5G/4G networks.

Security is ensured by Secure Processor, HWRoT, Arm memory Tagging Extension (MTE) Technology, etc.

Smartphones with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor will be available on the market by the end of this month. OnePlus has already confirmed that this chipset will be the heart of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition gaming smartphone, which will be the first to receive the new chip.

Source: thetechoutlook