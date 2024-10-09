MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400 processor — 35% faster, with better photo capabilities

Mediatek’s flagship mobile processor Dimensity 9400 has been officially unveiled. It has seven cores with one super-performance core at 3.63 GHz and powerful Immortalis G925 graphics.

The processor was created by TSMC using the 3 nm N3E process, which promises increased performance and efficiency. Of course, it is equipped with an NPU, like all new chips of recent times.

The chip is based on the 1+3+4 scheme. The super-performance Cortex-X925 core operates at up to 3.63 GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores have a maximum frequency of 3.3 GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.4 GHz provide efficiency. According to Mediatek, the Dimensity 9400 offers a 15% increase in IPC (instructions per cycle) performance, which, together with the clock speed increase over its predecessor, results in a 35% increase in single-core performance and a 28% improvement for multi-core performance.

The built-in Immortalis-G925 processor runs at 1612 MHz and promises 41% performance improvement, 40% faster ray tracing, and 44% energy savings. The AI is powered by the 890 NPU, which consumes 35% less power than its predecessor.

Of the AI capabilities, the chip provides corrective image fill for sharp photos, x100 digital zoom with «superior detail», and better power efficiency when shooting 4K/60fps video. The ISP Imagiq 1090 will allow you to record HDR video over the full zoom range, which means you can switch zoom levels and lenses without changing the video quality.

The processor supports WQHD+ displays with refresh rates up to 180 Hz, as well as displays that fold up to three times. It is capable of shooting 10-bit 8K 60fps video with full HDR scaling.

The Dimensity 9400 is the first mobile processor on the market to use the latest LPDDR5X RAM (10.7 Gbps. It also has a 100% increase in L2 cache and 50% increase in L3 cache. What smartphones will have on board Oppo Find X8 in November and Vivo X200 this month.