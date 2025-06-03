Meet 007 First Light — a new James Bond game from the creators of Hitman. The full announcement will take place on June 7

This week, IO Interactive is presenting a James Bond game called 007 First Light for the first time. The presentation is expected on June 7 at Summer Game Fest 2025.

The Bond project was first shown in 2020, which was called Project 007. For almost five years, there were no details, screenshots, or gameplay details about it. But IO Interactive has taken a step forward — on the game’s official page in X (Twitter) The studio posted a picture of First Light 007 and a phrase about the game’s announcement this week.

It is expected that after this first public step, the developers will show a game that will tell the story of the formation of the young 007 agent. The idea of the project was previously voiced by IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abraham in an interview with IGN.

«What’s exciting about [007] is that we actually got to do an original story. So it’s not a gamification of a movie. It’s a completely [new] beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future», — he said.

In 2024, Amazon MGM acquired the game, so 007 First Light will be the first «canonical» Bond for the gaming world. It is unknown what exactly to expect from the project, but the image shows a motionless silhouette of James Bond under a beam of light. Probably, he is holding a Walther PPK pistol, and the classic tuxedo has been replaced by a modern bomber jacket.

#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfb — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) June 2, 2025

«007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive. Featuring a wholly original Bond origin story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status», — says the description of the game.

007 First Light will be released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2. There is no official release date yet. Most likely, we will learn more details about the game and, possibly, when it will be released at Summer Game Fest.

At the same time, IO Interactive will hold its own showcase at Summer Game Fest 2025, where, in addition to the James Bond game, it will show MindsEye and updates for Hitman. MindsEye from Build A Rocket Boy (IO’s publisher) has already baptized «a spiritual relative of the GTA». Recently, creators have complained about deliberate hate speech against the project, which was suspected by Rockstar.

Source: PC Gamer / Tech4Gamers