The game director of MindsEye said that a hit was ordered for the game «with a hint of Rockstar: «Doesn’t take much to guess who»

Don’t like something? Then it’s a bot. The game director of MindsEye — the new game from Build a Rocket Boy — hints at a planned hate campaign by Rockstar, not ordinary players.

The game is headed by a former producer GTA Leslie Benzis, it seems that’s why the studio’s co-director Mark Gerhardt hinted at familiar faces from the old studio. According to him, a coordinated discrediting campaign was launched against MindsEye. The assumption started with comments in the Discord chat of the upcoming action game. He was asked whether such a «negative reaction» to the previous screenings of MindsEye was funded by someone.

«100%. Doesn’t take much to guess who», — Gerhard replied.

He didn’t mention any names directly, but many players decided that it was Rockstar Games. The suspicions are simple: this is the company where Benzis worked on GTA, Red Dead Redemption, LA Noire, Manhunt, and Max Payne 3. He left Rockstar 10 years ago, and now he’s making a game that has already baptized «a spiritual relative of the GTA».

However, the reactions to MindsEye are far from enthusiastic. In the previous preview the game has been criticized for bugs, poor driving, and mediocre shooting. The story will last 15 hours, the cutscenes look good — but in general, reviews call the game «a broken mess».

Gerhard, in turn, believes that this reaction is not entirely fair. On Discord, he denied that he was accusing specific people of being «paid by» for negativity. However, this does not negate how easy it is to notice repeated messages under Build a Rocket Boy posts.

«I do KNOW that there are bot farms posting negative comments and dislikes», — he added.

When one of the users said that his statements sounded «wild», Gerhard replied: «Not wild when it’s true». Despite the skepticism of some, bot farms are quite common — if bots are already flooding social media and messengers, why can’t they be directed against games? We are not saying this about MindsEye, but in general, such gestures are quite real.

Separately, the game director commented on the words of the YouTuber on Discord Cyber Boiwho published videos criticizing MindsEye.

«I never said Cyber Boi was being paid by anyone. I just said that there is a concerted effort by some people that don’t want to see Leslie or Build a Rocket Boy to be successful that are making a concerted effort to trash the game and the studio», — he wrote.

At some point, Gerhard tried to soften the tone, but the general message remained clear: Build a Rocket Boy believes that the negative surrounding the game did not appear on its own. The developers believe that competitors are behind it. At the moment, neither Build a Rocket Boy nor the publisher MindsEye — IO Interactive — are commenting on this situation. Rockstar did not engage in confrontation either.

MindsEye will be released on June 10, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. У Steam It costs ₴1,125. There is currently no confirmation that MindsEye will be available on Game Pass or any other cloud service.

