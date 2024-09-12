Microsoft Photos on Windows adds visual image search via Bing

Microsoft has announced that the latest update to the Photos app («Photos») in Windows will introduce a new image search feature.

When you open an image in «Photos», you’ll see a button at the bottom of the window for «Visual Search with Bing». As the name suggests, this button will search for images using Microsoft’s Bing search engine. When you click this button, a new tab opens in your system’s default browser that searches Bing for images based on the image currently open in «Photos».

Image search results include all types of images that look similar to the one you’re looking for, as well as related products and related content that might be useful. For example, by running an image search on a photo of a celebrity, you can see the hat or jacket they’re wearing.

This update also brings another useful feature: the ability to sync and view your iCloud photos on Windows 10. Users will be able to access the «iCloud Photos» section in the left sidebar, where they will be prompted to install iCloud for Windows and sign in with their Apple ID to sync iCloud photos. Note that Windows 11 users can already do this, so this is a Windows 10-only feature.

Other optimizations in this update include improved navigation within «Gallery», the ability to always run «Photos» in the background, and the ability to right-click an image in File Explorer and immediately edit it in «Photos».

This update is currently available to Windows 11 users as part of the Insider program. Later, it will be rolled out to Windows 10 users in the Beta and Release Preview channels. And then the general release will take place.

Source: pcworld