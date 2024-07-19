Minecraft movie — first look at Joe Black as Steve and plot details

The leaked information revealed some probable details about the plot and main characters of the upcoming Minecraft movie.

Warner Bros. is actively working on the first movie based on the popular video game Minecraft. The film, which is scheduled for release in 2025, has attracted the attention of fans thanks to the participation of famous actors, including Jack Black and Jason Momoa. Until recently, official sources have not disclosed significant details about the project, but a recent leak has shed light on some interesting details.

On Reddit images appeared (which have already been removed at the request of the legal team), allegedly showing the future appearance of characters and creatures in the movie. However, it should be noted that the authenticity of these materials has not been confirmed, so they should be treated with caution. Information leaks are common in the movie industry, and Minecraft is no exception.

According to the published data, Jack Black will play the role of Steve — the main character of the game. In one of the images, the actor appears in Steve’s classic outfit, holding a stone pickaxe. Interestingly, the character will have a pet wolf named Dennis. The plot will probably revolve around the kidnapping of this pet by the mysterious villain Malgosha.

The leak also revealed a possible design of mobs — creatures from the Minecraft world. The images show a creeper, a sheep, and a bee that combine realistic and animated elements. This approach creates an unusual visual effect that can cause controversy among fans.

Jack Black in an interview confirmed that the movie will tell the story of Steve’s origin and introduce new characters to the audience. This indicates that the creators are looking to expand the Minecraft universe by adding new elements to the already familiar world of the game.

Although the official release date of the trailer has not been announced yet, journalists assume that the first teaser or full trailer may appear as early as October this year.

Earlier, we wrote that Emma Myers, known for her role of Enith Sinclair in the popular Netflix series «V for Vendetta», joined the cast of the upcoming movie based on Minecraft by Warner Bros.

Source: Sportskeeda, Resetera