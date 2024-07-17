Mod for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree allows you to summon bosses like «Pokémon»

Elden Ring players have received an unexpected help in completing the challenging Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Modder FlippantTunic22 has created a modification that allows you to call the game’s bosses for help, turning them into a kind of «Pokémon».

This makes the game much easier to play, especially given its extreme complexity. For example, one streamer it took 67 hours and the help of a psychologist to pass the Shadow of the Erdtree final.

The DLC Summon Bosses Mod replaces some Spirit Ashes In Elden Ring, Spirit Ashes allow you to summon spirit allies to help you fight enemies and bosses, providing additional support to the player. with bosses from the expansion. Players can now summon 11 powerful antagonists to fight on their side. For example, instead of Kindred of Rot, you can summon Divine Beast Dancing Lion, and Nomad turns into Messmer The Impaler.

YouTube user KanesGrace posted a video demonstrating how the fashion works. It shows how Meytr, Mother of Fingers, defeats the final boss of the complement — Promised Consort Radahn.

The mod’s creator plans to add even more characters from the expansion, as well as develop a separate addon to summon bosses from the main Elden Ring game.

Full list of available calls (ashes = boss)

Black Knife Tiche = Romina, Saint of the Bud Oleg, Banished Knight = Rellana, Twin Moon Rellana Summon Banished Knight Engvall = Putrescent Knight Latenna the Albinauric = Golden Hippopotamus Nomad = Messmer The Impaler Crystalian = Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame / first stage Ancestral Follower = Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame / second stage Cleanrot Knight Finlay = Commander Gaius Fire Monk = Furnace Golem Kaiden Sellsword = Promised Consort Radahn Blackflame Monk Amon = Meytr, Mother of Fingers Kindred of Rot = Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

However, some players are looking for even greater challenges. Gamer Perry Carial impressed the community, by destroying the two main bosses supplement using a controller based on electroencephalography (EEG). This device deciphered her brain signals in real time, converting them into game commands

Musicians are not lagging behind: streamer Dr. Doot managed to complete the game, using a saxophone instead of a conventional controller.

Source: Ign