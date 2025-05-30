Moto G56, G86, and G86 Power — Motorola’s new budget phones offer a big battery and a price starting at €250

Motorola has expanded its model range their smartphones and offered its fans several new products within the budget line. The company has introduced three new G-series smartphones at once: Moto G56, G86, and G86 Power. Although they look very similar, there are a number of differences between them, especially in terms of specifications and battery capacity.

Moto G86 and Moto G86 Power

The Moto G86 and G86 Power — smartphones are almost twins, but with different power reserves. They have the same basic hardware. Both smartphones are equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen brightness reaches 4500 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. There is a fingerprint scanner below the screen.

Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor (as in last year’s OPPO Reno12 Pro). It is complemented by 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. There is a microSDXC memory card slot. The case provides protection against water and dust according to IP68/IP69 standards, as well as declared protection against shock and drops in accordance with the military standard MIL-STD 810H. The smartphones run on Android 15.

The main camera in both cases has a 50-megapixel sensor (LYT-600) and an optical image stabilization system. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, which is also used for macro photography. The front camera is 32 megapixels.

Now for the differences. The Moto G86 has a 5200 mAh battery, while the G86 Power has a 6720 mAh battery. It’s worth noting that the Power version has the largest battery in Motorola’s history. It supports fast charging with a power of 30 watts. The thickness in the first case is 7.8 mm and the weight is 185 g. The version with a larger battery has a body thickness of 8.7 mm, and the weight has increased to 198 g.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The Moto G86 starts at €299, while the Moto G86 Power will cost €329. Both models are available in Spellbound, Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Chrysanthemum colors.

Moto G56

Moto G56 — is a more affordable version. It has a 6.72-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels) and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, there’s a new MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, which hasn’t even been officially presented yet. It has 8 CPU cores with a frequency of up to 2.6 GHz and an Imagination IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The main camera is also 50-megapixel, as in older models, but without optical image stabilization. The auxiliary ultra-wide-angle camera also has an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera is 32 megapixels. The body is IP68/IP69 water and dust resistant. The battery has a capacity of 5200 mAh and supports 30W fast charging.

Moto G56 smartphone is available in Pantone colors Black Oyster, Dazzling Blue, Gray Mist and Dill. Its price is €250. It is worth reminding that Motorola has recently gone beyond smartphones and presented its first laptop.

.

Source: gsmarena