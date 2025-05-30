Moto G56, G86, and G86 Power — Motorola’s new budget phones offer a big battery and a price starting at €250

Motorola has expanded its model range their smartphones and offered its fans several new products within the budget line. The company has introduced three new G-series smartphones at once: Moto G56, G86, and G86 Power. Although they look very similar, there are a number of differences between them, especially in terms of specifications and battery capacity.
Moto G86 and Moto G86 Power
The Moto G86 and G86 Power — smartphones are almost twins, but with different power reserves. They have the same basic hardware. Both smartphones are equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen brightness reaches 4500 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. There is a fingerprint scanner below the screen.
Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor (as in last year’s OPPO Reno12 Pro). It is complemented by 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. There is a microSDXC memory card slot. The case provides protection against water and dust according to IP68/IP69 standards, as well as declared protection against shock and drops in accordance with the military standard MIL-STD 810H. The smartphones run on Android 15.
The main camera in both cases has a 50-megapixel sensor (LYT-600) and an optical image stabilization system. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, which is also used for macro photography. The front camera is 32 megapixels.
Now for the differences. The Moto G86 has a 5200 mAh battery, while the G86 Power has a 6720 mAh battery. It’s worth noting that the Power version has the largest battery in Motorola’s history. It supports fast charging with a power of 30 watts. The thickness in the first case is 7.8 mm and the weight is 185 g. The version with a larger battery has a body thickness of 8.7 mm, and the weight has increased to 198 g.
The Moto G86 starts at €299, while the Moto G86 Power will cost €329. Both models are available in Spellbound, Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Chrysanthemum colors.
Moto G56
Moto G56 — is a more affordable version. It has a 6.72-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels) and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, there’s a new MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, which hasn’t even been officially presented yet. It has 8 CPU cores with a frequency of up to 2.6 GHz and an Imagination IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
The main camera is also 50-megapixel, as in older models, but without optical image stabilization. The auxiliary ultra-wide-angle camera also has an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera is 32 megapixels. The body is IP68/IP69 water and dust resistant. The battery has a capacity of 5200 mAh and supports 30W fast charging.
