OPPO Reno12 Pro with Dimensity 7300 SoC and AI features goes on sale for 25 thousand UAH

OPPO has unveiled two new smartphones, Reno12 and Reno12 Pro, equipped with a set of generative artificial intelligence features for creativity and efficiency.

The OPPO Reno12 and Reno12 Pro models feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+ and provides a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i (Reno12) or Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Reno12 Pro). The body is IP65-rated for dust and water protection.

Both models use a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor (4 Cortex-A78 2.5 GHz cores + 4 Cortex-A55 2.0 GHz cores + Mali-G615 MC2 GPU). The amount of RAM is 12 GB, and the built-in UFS 3.1 storage is available in 256 GB or 512 GB. There is also a memory card slot. The devices use 5000 mAh batteries and support 80W fast charging technology. The new devices have stereo speakers but no headphone jack.

The main differences between the models can be seen in the cameras. The basic version of Reno12 includes a 50-megapixel main module with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 2-megapixel macro module. The front camera is 32-megapixel with autofocus. In the case of Reno12 Pro, the 50-megapixel main module with OIS is complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto module with 2x optical zoom, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. In this case, a 50-megapixel camera for self-portraits (with autofocus) is offered.

Artificial intelligence features are designed to improve the quality of photos. AI Eraser makes it easy to remove strangers or objects from a photo. AI Clear Face gives everyone in a group photo the same makeup, reproducing details such as facial contours, hair, and eyebrows in high resolution. AI Best Face can automatically identify people in photos with their eyes closed and «open» their eyes. AI Studio can create digital avatars or artistic portraits.

AI functions are also available to increase efficiency and creativity. AI Toolbox is a new addition to the sidebar with features like AI Write, AI Speak, and AI Summary. They recognize and understand the content displayed on the screen and process it accordingly to post it on social media or create a short text summary.

Reno12 series smartphones have a rear glass panel with a Fluid Ripple texture that creates a 3D visualization of waves. In addition to the new silver color, Black Brown with a cocoa shade and a fingerprint-free coating is also available. The Reno12 Pro Nebula Black version has a two-tone matte-gloss design with two halves separated by a metal strip running horizontally down the back of the phone.