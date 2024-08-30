Motorola Edge 50 Neo – a compact smartphone with military-grade protection from €500

Motorola has introduced a new Edge 50 Neo smartphone and announced the start of global sales of the model Edge 50.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo — is a compact phone with IP68 water and dust protection, as well as MIL-STD 810H military certification. Measuring 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1 mm and weighing 171 g, the device can indeed be called relatively compact by today’s standards. The novelty has a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits of brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The battery has a capacity of 4310 mAh. It supports 68W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The package includes a 68W charger and a protective case in a matching color.

The smartphone has a triple camera on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel main module based on a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with autofocus, and a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The front camera is a 32-megapixel camera with constant focus. Motorola uses its own image processing engine, moto ai, which runs on all cameras on uncompressed data to get the best possible image. Moto ai also customizes video quality.

The new Motorola Edge 50 Neo has already gone on sale in some European countries for a price of €499. The device is available in four colors with a soft vegan leather back.

At the same time, Motorola Edge 50, a ruggedized smartphone, has been launched globally. It also has IP68 protection and MIL-STD 810H certification. However, it is a larger device with a 6.67-inch OLED display and a 5000 mAh battery. In this case, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor is used. Memory and camera configurations are the same as in Edge 50 Neo. The price of Motorola Edge 50 starts at €599.

Source: gsmarena