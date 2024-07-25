Motorola Edge 50 – the world’s thinnest smartphone with military-grade protection

In addition to the models motorola edge 50 ultra, motorola edge 50 pro and motorola edge 50 fusion it’s time to release the regular version of motorola edge 50. This new product is positioned as the world’s thinnest smartphone, protected according to the MIL-810H military-grade standard. This means that it should not be afraid of dust, water, temperature changes, shocks, drops, vibrations, etc. It is also reported to be IP68 dust and water resistant.

Although the motorola edge 50 has passed «testing to the US Department of Defense MIL-STD-810H» standard, the company cannot guarantee «future performance under these testing conditions». In other words, if the user damages the smartphone during extreme stress or drops, Motorola’s warranty will not cover the repair. Therefore, it is probably advisable to purchase a protective case for a «ruggedized» smartphone and treat the device with the same level of care as any other.

Otherwise, the Motorola edge 50 is a typical modern mid-range smartphone. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch p-OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, and a peak HDR brightness of 1900 nits. The device has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor and 256 GB of internal storage. The main camera has a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C sensor. It is complemented by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with a viewing angle of 120 degrees and a telephoto module with 30x zoom. The front camera is 32-megapixel.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery, supports 68W TurboPower fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is also a fingerprint scanner in the display. The novelty runs on Android version 14. The manufacturer promises to release OS updates for 3 years and security updates for 4 years.

The recommended price of Motorola edge 50 has not yet been disclosed. Previously, there were rumors that the configuration with 12/512 GB of memory would cost €600 in Europe. Sales will begin on August 1.

Source: phonearena