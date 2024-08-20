National cashback through «Action»: what you can spend up to UAH 3 thousand of compensation on and when the program will start

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine is developing a national cashback program initiated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is envisaged that Ukrainians will be able to receive up to UAH 3 thousand in compensation for purchases of Ukrainian goods on a monthly basis.

Ukrainians will be able to join the National Cashback program through «Diia». About said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov. He added that the app will allow checking the amount of accrued and paid cashback in a few clicks and then spending it on certain services.

For example, cashback can be used to pay for utilities, medical or mobile services, pay for food outlets, donate to the army, and purchase military bonds. They can also be spent on transportation, sports, movies, etc.

At the same time, Ukrainian manufacturers and sellers will be able to apply for participation in the program through the «Diia» portal and register a list of goods they offer. The service is expected to become fully operational in September.