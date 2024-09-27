New LG G4 TV for $2400 shows full-screen ads in standby mode

The screensavers promote both LG’s own products or LG Channels announcements and third-party products, reports FlatpanelsHD website, which tested the new LG G4 OLED TV, which costs from $2400.

Meanwhile, the Android Authority website suggestsWe’ve heard rumors that eventually ads in this format will appear on older LG smart TVs. Fortunately, you can still turn it off

Flat Panels HD recommends that you look into the advanced settings and uncheck the box «Splash screen ads» (you can also adjust other ad formats there)

It is not known whether this ad has been extended to certain regions or other models, but LG has previously stated that it will introduce more ads on the webOS platform, which runs on 200+ million smartphones worldwide, by the end of the year.

The Verge website, in turn, said reminded that the location of advertising in TVs LG is no longer news everywhere— for more than three years, even in the LG app store, audio ads have been playing automatically, somewhat frightening users.