New Samsung MicroLED TVs cost up to $150К for a 114-inch model

In 2018, Samsung started selling massive and extremely expensive MicroLED TVs with The Wall modular designand now it offers three such options: 89, 101 and 114 inches.The most affordable offer in the MicroLED TV lineup is the 89-inch model with a price of $109,999. The 101-inch model will cost $129,999. And the largest 114-inch version will cost $149,999. This is enough to buy a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.Each micro-LED is self-emitting and operates without backlighting. Therefore, it is similar to OLED, but without the inherent risk of burn-in. At the same time, MicroLED provides deep black color and high contrast. The LEDs are assembled in frameless panels, so they can also be installed in almost any enclosure, as was the case with The Wall displays.

In 2021, Samsung introduced a 110-inch model that looked more like a regular TV without modular options, which it continued to improve — last year’s lineup even included a 76-inch version.

Samsung Class MicroLED TVs are available in the Samsung online store, but they are currently out of stock.

Source: The Verge