Nintendo sent Switch 2 sellers branded «Out of Stock» — signs 2 days before the launch

Official sales of Switch 2 will start only on June 5, but Nintendo is so confident in the success of the new console that it has already sent out branded signs to stores with the inscription «Out of stock».

According to reports in Reddit (via VGC and IGN) signs are already gradually arriving in US stores along with the usual advertising for the console and Mario Kart World.

«Got these signs from Nintendo», — wrote an employee of one of the stores that plans to launch sales at midnight. «They have a sense of humor».

Nintendo has already issued official warnings regarding the availability of Switch 2 in Japan, given the limited stocks along with the huge demand (2.2 million applications were received for the pre-order lottery alone). While in the US, the company has been trying to overcome the ongoing uncertainty over tariffs on goods made in China by favoring Switch 2 consoles made in Vietnam.

At least the signs will simplify the work of salespeople, who will not have to answer the question of whether the store has a console several times a day.

«Every salesperson knows that 10 people, maybe more, will stand over them and demand that they bring a console from the stock, as if the warehouse is Narnia for electronics», — wrote one user in the comments.

Others note that the signs can be a type of advertising and will indicate the huge popularity of the device.

«This shows that there is a high demand and you psychologically feel the need to buy it».

We remind you thatthe cost of Nintendo Switch 2 will be € 469, аautonomy about 2-6 hours. The long list of characteristics includes«special processor from NVIDIA», which has already been analyzed by reviewers — promise 7 times higher performance. Recently, the first a user video of Switch 2 — only with unboxingas the console is blocked until June 5

Earlier, Nintendo set a goal sell 15 million Switch 2s by the end of the 2025-2026 financial year.