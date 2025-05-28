The first Nintendo Switch 2 has been delivered to the user — but it does not start

One of the users has already received the first Nintendo Switch 2 — however, until June 5, it is just «brick».

A video of the unboxing of the new console has appeared on YouTube. The video shows the Nintendo Switch 2 itself wrapped in plastic packaging — and nothing else. Of course «the longhorns» Nintendo (actually the anti-piracy firm Web Capio) quickly stepped in — the video was instantly blocked due to a copyright infringement complaint. But he was caught save.

The recording lasted only 8 seconds and was uploaded by a user named Ali Almarzouki. The author himself claimed that the device does not work without the first day patch, which will be available only on the day of release. The question arises, is this not a fake? Perhaps, but then it is too good.

The truthfulness of Ali Almarzouki’s words is confirmed by Wario64 (known on X/Twitter for his posts about discounts). He was contacted by another user who also received a Nintendo Switch 2. He showed a photo and said that he tried to launch a game on his first Switch but received a message: «Please connect to the Internet and update your system». That is, even games from the previous Switch don’t work without an update.

The users probably thought they had won when they received the console before the release, but not so. For the next week, they will only be able to admire it and there will be no leaks about the gameplay on it. And although the new leaks look quite convincing, there is still a chance that this is an elaborate fake. It will be easier to verify this when a full unboxing appears: the device itself, the launch, and preferably a system notification about the update.

By official release on June 5 We are focusing on Nintendo itself, which has already provided some details. For example, Mario Kart World has already been launched on the new system, as they tested Cyberpunk 2077. The company also shared the terms of use for GameChat — to use it, you’ll have to verify your phone number. Some games for the old Switch will get free performance improvements, but the full list will be released later, as they won’t be able to port everything.

Just to remind you the price of Nintendo Switch 2 will be € 469, а battery life — only 2-6 hours. The long list of characteristics includes «special processor from NVIDIA», although its exact name is not available. Also, users of analyzed the performance of the future console.

Source: IGN