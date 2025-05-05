NVIDIA RTX 4060 laptop tops Steam, AMD processors break a historical record

For the first time in three years, laptops with NVIDIA graphics cards have become the most popular gaming devices on Steam. At the same time, AMD chips have the largest share of users ever.

Mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 video card has pushed down the monthly Steam survey for April 2025, the desktop RTX 3060 topped the ranking. However, the difference between the top three spots is quite small, and things could change next month. This is the first laptop graphics card to take the top spot since a laptop with an RTX 3060 briefly took the top spot in February 2022.

The NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop has 4.8% of players, almost half a percent more than last month (+0.48%). The RTX 3060 PC remained with 4.57% and lost 0.37%. The next-generation card, the RTX 4060, lost 0.25% and is now used by 4.35%. The GeForce GTX 1650 in fourth place is already almost a percentage point behind with 3.39%. Other graphics cards from the top 13 that showed an increase were the laptop RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 3050, and RTX 3060.

In the user rating of popularity, RTX 5070 was introduced for the first time and RTX 5070 Ti, joining the RTX 5080, which appeared in the statistics earlier. AMD will probably be pleased to see that the Radeon RX 7800 XT has finally gained a significant share of users in the top, a year and seven months after its release. However, neither the RX 7800 XTX nor the RX 90xx series are still in the chart.

Thanks to the huge popularity of AMD Ryzen 9800X3D and disappointment with Intel Core Ultra chips latest generation, the «red» team has achieved the highest ever share of CPU users in the Steam survey — 38.68% (+1.06%). The same number was lost by the «blue» CPU team, which now has 61.25% of players.

The share of Windows 11 increased to 57.84% (+2.5%) — not least due to completion of Windows 10 technical support in the fall, whose users decreased by the same percentage (38.09%).

The Ukrainian language on Steam has lost 0.04% and is used by 0.69% The Chinese market has grown noticeably, but not dramatically (27.04%; +2%) and Russian (9.69%; +0.77%).