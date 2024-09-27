Nvidia RTX 5090 will have 32 GB of memory and significantly higher power consumption

According to insider Kopite7kimi, Nvidia is planning to release its upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 32 GB of memory. At the same time, the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards will be more power-hungry, as Nvidia plans to introduce a more powerful next-generation GPU.

The GeForce RTX 5090 allegedly requires 600 watts of power. However, it is not yet known whether this requirement applies to the entire graphics card or just the graphics chip itself. In any case, it looks like the RTX 5090 will consume 150 watts more than its predecessor, the RTX 4090. In terms of specifications, the new RTX 5090 will have 21760 CUDA cores and 32 GB of GDDR7 memory with a 512-bit access bus.

GeForce RTX 5090

PG144/145-SKU30

GB202-300-A1

21760FP32

512-bit GDDR7 32G

600W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 26, 2024

The GeForce RTX 5080 model will require «only» 400 watts of power. For comparison, its predecessor RTX 4080 needed 320 watts. This model will have halved specifications – 10752 CUDA cores and 16 GB of GDDR7 memory.

Although the specifications of Nvidia’s top-of-the-line RTX 50 series graphics cards have already been leaked, it is not yet known exactly when their official announcement will take place. We can expect the presentation of new products during the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2025.

Source: The Verge