Obsessed with Disney: a couple spent $400,000 and offers a kidney to return to the elite club

A couple from California has been trying to renew their membership in an exclusive club at Disneyland for seven years, spending huge sums of money.

Disneyland hasis a private club for the elite, which not all visitors know about. Club 33 opened its doors in 1967 as conceived by Walt Disney as a place for reception important guests and sponsors.

Scott and Diane Anderson lost their membership in this elite institution in 2017 due to violation of the rules. Since then, the couple has spent more than $400,000 in legal fees trying to regain their lost status.

The couple denies violating the club’s rules. According to the security guards, Scott was expelled due to drunken behavior — he could barely stand up and could not speak clearly. Diana had previously been suspended for a period of time for using foul language.

The LA Times reported that Diana ready to even «sell a kidney», to only to become a member of Club 33 again. This kind of commitment caused mixed reactions on social media. Users called this situation «the darkest thing» they’ve heard all week.

To exclusion from Club Andersons visited Disneyland 60-80 times a year, spending approximately $125,000 annually. One of the Club 33 visitors shared that a dinner for two adults and three children without alcohol cost $600.

Despite losing in court, the couple is not going to give up. The Disney Company so far does not comment on this situation or the Andersons’ lawsuit against Club 33.

Source: Dexerto