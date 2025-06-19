Only 152 out of 5000 OnlyFans models from Ukraine declare income — Danylo Hetmantsev named the total amount

The head of the Verkhovna Rada’s tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, is once again concerned about online fans. According to him, only a small part of them pays taxes from OnlyFans.

On Telegram, the MP complains about the failure of Ukrainian webcam workers to declare their income. He cites an unofficial estimate that about 5,000 Ukrainian citizens work for OnlyFans. However, only 152 of them filed declarations, totaling UAH 132.8 million. Danylo Hetmantsev does not specify, but it is obviously about the last declarations of this year. He also mentioned the long-overdue issue of decriminalizing this business.

«This gap is not only a tax issue, but also a risk of criminal prosecution (Article 301 of the Criminal Code). The draft law on decriminalization is already in the Parliament, and I consistently support its early adoption».

Ukraine has a situation where the state is trying to collect taxes from activities that are technically illegal. Changes in this issue could speed up the entry of workers in a specific industry into the legal financial field. Relatively good income allow you to pay taxes, but it prevents Fears of persecution.

In early May 2025, Danylo Hetmantsev thanked OnlyFans models for understanding and paying large taxes. He noted that he personally communicates with them and discusses these issues.

Pros message According to Hetmantsev, in December 2024, 350 OnlyFans models filed declarations worth UAH 305.4 million. The MP did not explain whether this was a decrease in declarations or what could have caused it. In yesterday’s posts Regarding the state of income declaration in Ukraine, Hetmantsev noted that this year the total number of declarations fell by 22% to 363 thousand.