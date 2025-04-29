OPPO A5 Pro smartphone is already in Ukraine — military-grade protection, 5,800 mAh battery and price from ₴8,500

OPPO A5 Pro, a new budget smartphone, has entered the Ukrainian market. This device is protected against dust and water according to IP69/68/66 standards and has a military-grade impact resistance certificate. The device can withstand not only immersion in water, but also exposure to high-temperature and high-pressure jets. It also supports underwater shooting.

The OPPO A5 Pro smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1604×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The maximum brightness in the sun reaches 1000 nits. The smartphone supports glove control with Glove Touch technology.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen2 processor, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage. It also supports the installation of a memory card.

On the back of OPPO A5 Pro is a dual camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel main module with auto focus and f/1.8 lens. Additionally, a 2-megapixel portrait module is available. The front camera in the round hole of the display has an 8-megapixel sensor.

The new device has a 5800 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology and PD fast charging protocols. Fast charging allows you to charge the device by 30% in just 19 minutes. Additionally, stereo speakers are reported to be available.

The OPPO A5 Pro smartphone runs on ColorOS 15 and includes several artificial intelligence features to enhance the user experience. For example, the GameBoost AI technology dynamically adjusts the frame rate, providing up to 5 hours of stable gaming. AI Signal Strengthening and BeaconLink are designed for stable communication. AI LivePhoto feature is available for the first time in a smartphone in this price category, allowing you to capture video 1.5 seconds before and after pressing a button. Additional AI features such as AI Blur Removal, AI Sharpen, AI Blur Removal and AI Image Crop 2.0 enhance photo editing capabilities.

OPPO A5 Pro is available in two colors: Mocha Brown and Olive Green. The thickness of the body is 7.76 mm and the weight is 194 g for Mocha Brown, while the Olive Green variant is 7.86 mm and weighs 195 g.

The price of OPPO A5 Pro in the 8/128 GB memory configuration is 8499 UAH, and the version with 8/256 GB of memory costs 9299 UAH.

