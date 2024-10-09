Paramount+ movie streaming will be available in BMW and Mini electric cars. But there are nuances

BMW and Mini electric vehicles equipped with BMW or Mini Operating System 9 receive the Paramount+ streaming service in addition to the BMW Digital Premium or Mini Connected Package.

The service will be available to car owners in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland. The integration of Paramount+ will provide drivers with access to a large number of blockbusters, new original films and TV series.

However, it is worth noting that viewing broadcasts will not be permanent. For safety reasons, drivers will only be able to watch Paramount+ movies and TV shows when the BMW or Mini is stationary. The content will be automatically turned off when the car resumes moving.

Another nuance worth paying attention to is that car owners will have to pay separately for Paramount+. The cost of the service is not included in the BMW Digital Premium or Mini Connected Package.

To access Paramount+, you need to use the Video App (DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo) in the latest versions of BMW and Mini infotainment systems. In addition to Paramount+, the app also offers Pluto TV, Bloomberg, TED, Yahoo and Chili, as well as market-specific streaming services.

Source: arenaev