Pedro Pascal slaps Joaquin Phoenix in the trailer for «Eddington» — «the first true modern western»

А24 has released the first trailer for «Eddington» —, a western drama about cowboy isolation, where Pedro Pascal slaps Joaquin Phoenix.

The new project by Ari Aster, author of «Heredity» and «Solstice», tells the story of the town Eddington, New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the one hand, we are shown the familiar chaos: quarrels on social media, masks, PCR tests, pastors with viral sermons, paranoid news, and a society that is going mad. On the other side, Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) and the mayor (Pedro Pascal) clash in a power struggle. Their confrontation quickly turns into a personal war. One of the trailer’s highlights is the scene where the mayor slaps the sheriff.

Star cast «Eddington» was not limited to Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix. The film stars Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Michael Ward, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clifton Collins Jr. Stone plays the wife of the sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix), Butler plays a religious fanatic named Vernon Jefferson Peake.

The premiere of «Eddington» took place at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film received a mixed reaction. It was either praised for its courage or harshly criticized — the audience was divided.

The film will be released in the US on July 18. There is no release date in Ukraine yet.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: DeadLine