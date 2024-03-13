Ari Aster casts Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal in next A24 movie «Eddington»

It is probably a new horror movie, the production of which will start this week.

Director Ari Aster has assembled a powerful star cast for his next film «Eddington» — Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward and Clifton Collins Jr.

A24 is financing and producing the film, which (based on Astaire’s track record) could be a horror movie. The plot will tell «about a small-town New Mexico sheriff with big aspirations» — other details are being kept under wraps.

Aster will write, direct and produce alongside Lars Knudsen under the Square Peg banner. Director of Photography — two-time Oscar nominee «Darius Honji («Evita», «Bardo»).

«Eddington» — is the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and A24, who, among other things, produced and distributed Astaire’s previous three films (including «Hereditary», «Midsommar» and «Beau Is Afraid»). For his role in the latter, Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for «Golden Globe».

Emma Stone recently won her second «Oscar» for the lead role in the movie «Poor Things» Yorgos Lanthimos. Butler can currently be seen in the movie «Dune: Part Two» and Pascal is working on the second season «The Last of Us».

