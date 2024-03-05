Pixel smartphones get a new generation call screen with Google Assistant artificial intelligence

Google has announced that some Pixel phones will have a next-generation call screen. There is a new button «Hello». When you press it, the system will launch Google Assistant, which will speak on your behalf.

The digital assistant will ask the caller why they are trying to reach you, and you will be able to hear the answer in real time. If it sounds important, you can interrupt the AI and start a conversation, transmits Engadget.

Google Assistant could already work to check calls in a similar way, but the «Hello» button gives the user full control over the start of the verification process. There’s even an option to ask the caller to wait a bit. In addition to the real-time element, the tool also records transcripts of these checks that can be reviewed at your leisure. The new call screen update is only available for Pixel Fold and Pixel 6 and later phones.

This is part of a larger March feature update for Pixel phones. Google smartphones will now be able to upload 10-bit HDR videos directly to Instagram without any processing. This feature set also extends the company’s recently launched Circle to Search to Pixel 7 smartphones. As the name suggests, it allows you to search for things by simply drawing a circle around an object. Previously, this tool was only available for Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 users.