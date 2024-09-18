Porsche Macan: an electric crossover with a power of up to 639 hp, a range of up to 613 km and a price starting from UAH 3.4 million

A new Porsche Macan electric car was presented in Ukraine. The car is built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) electric platform. In this model, Porsche uses the latest generation of PSM electric motors with magnets. By the end of 2026, the electric Macan will coexist with the gasoline version.

The electric Macan range includes four versions: Macan, Macan 4, Macan 4S, Macan Turbo. The Macan 4 version, when using the Launch Control function, delivers up to 300 kW (408 hp), and the Macan Turbo – up to 470 kW (639 hp). Torque reaches 650 and 1130 Nm, respectively. The Macan 4 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, and the Macan Turbo in 3.3 seconds. The top speed of these models is 220 and 260 km/h, respectively.

The electric motors of the new Macan are powered by a lithium-ion battery located in the bottom. The total capacity is 100 kWh, of which up to 95 kWh can be actively used. The range in mixed mode according to the WLTP is:

Macan – up to 641 km,

Macan 4 – up to 612 km,

Macan 4S – up to 601 km,

Macan Turbo – up to 590 km.

The cars use an 800-volt architecture. Charging power at 800-volt charging stations is up to 270 kW. At 400-volt charging stations, the car will charge from 10 to 80% in less than 22 minutes. Electric motors can recover up to 240 kW of energy while driving.

The Porsche Driver Experience digital concept offers a combination of digital and analog elements. The Macan features a new generation display and a three-screen driving concept, including a freestanding 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a curved design and a 10.9-inch center display. The passenger can view information, adjust infotainment settings or stream video content while the vehicle is in motion via the optional 10.9-inch screen.

The Porsche Driver Experience also includes an augmented reality projection display on the windshield. Virtual elements appear smoothly in front of the driver at a distance of 10 meters and correspond to the size of the 87-inch display. The infotainment system is based on the Android Automotive operating system.

The Macan 4 and Macan Turbo are equipped with all-wheel drive. The electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system is about five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive system. It can respond to slippage within 10 milliseconds. In addition, the all-wheel drive distribution is controlled by the selected driving program.

Macan models with air suspension feature the PASM damping system, which is equipped with dampers with 2-valve technology. The enhanced damping characteristics provide a wider range between comfort and performance. This makes the differences between driving programs even more noticeable.