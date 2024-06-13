Porto.ua, the first Ukrainian P2P car sharing platform, has launched in beta

Porto.ua positions itself as a marketplace for car rental and delivery, offering services in the P2P (person-to-person) format.

Users can rent or lease a car on the right day, for the right period, and at a predictable price. Porto.ua automatically generates an online rental agreement.

«We have adapted American car-sharing services for the Ukrainian market and provide all the necessary tools for profitable car management right from the start. Our task is to provide drivers in Ukraine with simple and safe access to the people-to-people car rental market»,” says Porto.ua co-founder Oleksiy Hrushko.

Renting a car directly from private owners is popular in the US and some European countries. That is, when a person does not use a car, he or she can earn money on it. At the same time, the renter gets a quick car reservation near their location and a lot of cars to choose from in a convenient service.

In addition to the car itself siteapplications are available for Android and iOS.