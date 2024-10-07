Prices for the production of passports and other documents in SE «Document» have increased: how much does it cost now?

Starting from October 7, 2024, the price of production of identification documents in the divisions of SE «Document» in Ukraine will increase. The company announced changes in the cost of passport and migration service packages.

Thus, from now on, the issuance of passport documents to citizens of Ukraine within the «Standard» service package will cost a Ukrainian 650 UAH instead of the previous 540 UAH. Thus, the cost of issuing a passport has increased by 20.4%.

In general, starting from October 7, the tariff for the «Standard» service package will be as follows:

Issuance of passport documents to Ukrainian citizens – UAH 650;

Preparation of migration documents for foreigners and stateless persons – UAH 1250;

Exchange of a driver’s license – UAH 950;

Exchange of a vehicle registration certificate – UAH 950;

Apostille affixing – 650 UAH.

To recap, at the beginning of 2024, the cost of producing a number of key documents, including ID passports, has already increased.

Source: Passport service