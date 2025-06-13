Quentin Tarantino received $20 million from Netflix for his script

Quentin Tarantino sold the script of one of his famous films to Netflix for $20 million, and at the same time renounced his directorial position.

Netflix wanted to lure the iconic director to continue the franchise, but he refused and handed over the reins to an equally well-known person. Earlier it was announced that Tarantino doesn’t want to end his career by continuing the already created universe — «Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood» with Brad Pitt (Cliff Butt).

As you know, the project will be led by David Fincher and the lead actor influenced the decision. Brad Pitt was so impressed with the script that he promoted the idea of not abandoning the project. Netflix agreed and paid $20 million for Tarantino’s idea. As a result, the job went to David Fincher — and it was this candidate who seemed to be completely satisfied with Quentin. Sources say that the director of «Pulp Fiction» really liked Fincher’s last movie «The Killer» — he considers it a masterpiece.

And now Fincher will develop the story, which, previously, was, can be named «The Adventures of Cliff Booth». Separately, Netflix has offered Leonardo DiCaprio a cameo role for $3 million, but his participation has not yet been confirmed.

Although Tarantino usually directs films based on his own scripts, he has outsourced this work to others before — think of «True Love» or «From Dusk Till Dawn». As for the release, we only know that all of Fincher’s previous works for Netflix were released immediately on streaming. However, other filmmakers, such as Greta Gerwig or Guillermo del Toro, have arranged for limited release before the online premiere, so there is still a chance to see the new film in theaters first.

Fincher’s collaboration with Netflix is only getting stronger, with the director recently extended his contract with the company until 2027. He already has at least four different projects in various stages of development, including the American version of «Squid Game». Previously, David released two streaming films: a biopic about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, «Mank» (2020), and a thriller, «Killer» (2023).

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: World of Reel