Realme Buds T01 – budget headphones with 28 hours of battery life and $15 price tag

Realme has prepared for release new budget wireless headphones Realme Buds T01. They lack active noise cancellation but offer low-latency gaming and long battery life.

The Realme Buds T01 headphones are equipped with a 12 mm speaker and PET diaphragm. The new product uses a Bluetooth 5.4 wireless communication module. In game mode, the delay is 88 ms. Google Fast Pair and the proprietary Realme Link application are supported.

Despite the lack of active noise cancellation, the headphones support AI Environmental Noise Cancellation for voice calls. This cuts out extraneous sounds around the user, which should improve the interlocutor’s perception.

The built-in batteries in the headphones have a capacity of 40 mAh. They provide up to 7 hours of battery life. When combined with the charging case battery (400 mAh), the battery life is extended to 28 hours. After 10 minutes of charging, the headphones gain enough charge to play music for 2 hours. The case provides IPX4 splash protection.

Realme Buds T01 wireless headphones are already on sale in some regions for about $15. Users can choose from white and black color versions.

