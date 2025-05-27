Realme GT 7 and GT 7T are now available worldwide – 7000 mAh and ultra-fast charging from €650

The market for flagship smartphones continues to grow, and Realme has offered new products for its fans. After several weeks of hints and leaks, the brand has officially unveiled the global versions of its new top smartphones: Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T. Both devices came with MediaTek processors, large batteries, and fast charging. Let’s take a closer look.

Realme GT 7

The global Realme GT 7 differs from the Chinese version in some key features. It was equipped with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e instead of Dimensity 9300+. At the same time, the global version has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz (instead of 144 Hz in China). If only it were Xiaomi, it has already offered this smartphone as a new model with a completely different name. Fingerprint sensor — under-screen, optical. The device can be equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

The global version offers a more powerful camera with the addition of a 50-megapixel telephoto module with 2x optical zoom. It complements the main 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch module (Sony IMX906) with optical image stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera has been upgraded to a 32-megapixel sensor. This would be Xiaomi’s third model under a different brand.

The model features a new proprietary IceSence cooling system with graphene, which, according to Realme, provides better heat dissipation than traditional copper radiators. Thanks to this system, the chip temperature can drop by up to 6°C under high loads.

Another feature of the novelty is a 7,000 mAh battery with a 120 Watt wired charger. It restores 50% of the charge in 14 minutes and a full charge in 40 minutes. There is also a battery bypass mode to reduce heat. The device supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and is IP69 dust and water resistant. The smartphone runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It will receive 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

The company additionally offers the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, created in collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team. This modification has a Racing Green color, a metal Silver Wings emblem, and stylish packaging with a branded case and a SIM pin in the form of a «Formula 1» car.

Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 7T is almost a flagship, but a little simpler. The more affordable alternative has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1280 pixels and a frequency of 120 Hz. In this case, the Dimensity 8400 Max chip is used. It is complemented by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The cameras are a bit simpler: 50 MP main (IMX896) with OIS and 8 MP ultra-wide-angle. The selfie module — is also 32 MP.

The Realme GT 7T has the same 7,000 mAh battery with 120-watt charging, IP69 protection, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 modules. Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 is also available here.

Prices

Realme GT 7 series smartphones are already available for order in some regions. Prices are presented in the following table.

Configuration Realme GT 7 Realme GT 7T 12/256 GB €749,99 €649,99 12/512 GB €799,99 €699,99 16/512 GB (Dream Edition) €899,99 –

Source: gsmarena