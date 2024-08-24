News Devices 08-24-2024 at 13:46 comment views icon

Realme GT 7 Pro is credited with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6000 mAh battery and periscope camera

Only recently we were able to familiarize ourselves with the review of the flagship smartphone realme GT 6and the Chinese brand is already preparing a new even more powerful version of realme GT 7 Pro. The Digital Chat Station insider has already managed to find out some characteristics of this model and shared this information.

Thus, the source claims that the current engineering prototype of the realme GT 7 Pro is equipped with a BOE display that has slightly rounded side edges and supports 1.5K resolution. The device also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which has not yet been officially unveiled. The configuration includes up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

Additionally, a 6000 mAh battery is reported. The device supports 100W fast wired charging. However, unfortunately, wireless charging is not supported. The realme GT 7 Pro smartphone also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom based on the Sony Lytia LYT-600 sensor. The case provides protection against dust and moisture according to the IP68/IP69 standard.

According to previous rumors, the realme GT 7 Pro smartphone will be released at the end of this year.

Source: gsmarena

