Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC — the legendary western will be available on Steam at the end of October

The Red Dead Redemption PC edition will also include the zombie expansion pack «Undead Nightmare».

About Rockstar Games announced the release of the original Red Dead Redemption game for PC. The release will take place on October 29 in digital stores Steam, Epic Games Store, and Rockstar Store.

The first Red Dead Redemption was released in May 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. Subsequently, in August 2023, the game has become available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch owners. Now it’s time to conquer the PC platform.

The developers promise that the PC version will allow players to experience the Wild West atmosphere in a new way. Double Eleven, which is working with Rockstar Games, has added a number of improvements specific to the PC platform.

The technical features of the new version include support for 4K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz on compatible hardware. The game will also support ultra-wide (21:9) and super-ultra-wide (32:9) monitors and HDR10 technology.

Rockstar Games has announced support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 scaling technologies, as well as NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation. The company plans to release additional information in the near future, including the possibility of pre-ordering the game.

Red Dead Redemption takes place in the Wild West at the beginning of the 20th century, when the cowboy era is coming to an end. Players take on the role of John Marston, an outlaw who is forced to hunt down members of his former gang.