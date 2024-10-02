Registration or fine: conscripts will be forced to register at the age of 17 via «Reserve+» or in the TCC

The Cabinet of Ministers has drafted Bill 12076, which proposes to amend the procedure for registering conscripts. In fact, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to remove commissions for military registration from the legislation and to impose the obligation to register on the recruits themselves. Violation of the law will be punishable by considerable fines.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers’ draft law No. 12076 proposes to exclude the provisions stipulating that local governments, enterprises, institutions, organizations, and educational institutions are obliged to annually submit to the relevant military registration and enlistment offices lists of Ukrainian citizens who are subject to military registration.

At the same time, they will be responsible for providing information about the conscript. It is proposed to establish that every year from January 1 to July 31, male citizens of Ukraine who turn 17 in the year of military registration are registered as conscripts with the relevant information entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts and Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists (USRPVR).

Conscripts will have the opportunity to register remotely through the «Reserve+» application (by undergoing electronic identification and updating their personal data through the Electronic Office of Conscript, Conscript, Reservist in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine). Conscripts will also be able to register themselves by personally visiting the CCC, standing in line and providing documents, the list of which is established by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The most interesting part of this draft law concerns the responsibility of conscripts. If they do not register for military service in person in the manner described above, they will have to pay a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

The Cabinet of Ministers’ draft law No. 12076 has already been registered with the Verkhovna Rada and has every chance of becoming law.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper