Release trailer for Until Dawn — «a thrilling nightmare» remastered by the company is coming to PC and PS5 on October 4

PlayStation has shown the final trailer for the updated version of the horror game Until Dawn, which will be released on October 4 on PC (Steam, Epic) and PlayStation 5.

The story of Until Dawn revolves around a group of young people who arrive at a cabin on Blackwood Mountain. A year ago, two of their friends disappeared without a trace. Gradually, the characters find themselves at the epicenter of mysterious events, first facing an unknown criminal, and later — something much more dangerous and inhuman.

The main roles in the game are played by well-known actors: Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, Brett Dalton, Megan Jett Martin, Noah Fleiss, and Jordan Fisher.

Ballistic Moon studio took over the development of the remaster using the capabilities of the Unreal Engine 5 engine. The updated version offers players to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of fear with realistic graphics and improved gameplay.