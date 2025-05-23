Relic to release remaster of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine — without PS5, but with Game Pass (+ release date)

Sega and Relic officially announce remaster of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine — Master Crafted Edition

The edition, called the «final», was created by SneakyBox, and it significantly updates the 2011 classic. According to the project’s producer Vaidas Mikelskas, the remaster will be not just a technical update, but a thoughtful restoration. And let us say right away that the first part does not refer to Space Marine 2, which was developed by Saber Interactive with Russian roots. The original game, which was released under THQ on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, was «under the wing of» Canadian studio Relic.

That’s why we’re telling you that the Master Crafted Edition will get 4K support, a new interface, improved controls, enhanced character models, and completely redesigned audio. Especially interesting — more than 100 new voice lines for orcs (or as the orcs themselves would say: a lot).

What’s new in the gameplay:

Captain Titus is back — you will once again try on the role of a space marine who will destroy everything in his path.

Imperium weapons are chain swords for melee and bolters for ranged combat.

8v8 multiplayer — form squads, level up armor and weapons, choose classes (Destroyer, Stormtrooper, Paratrooper) before the battle.

Updated orcs — new 3D models and replicas that meet the modern canons of the Warhammer 40K universe.

Interface and controls — completely redesigned to accommodate modern platforms and players.

Technical upgrades:

4K support on PC and Xbox Series X.

Significantly improved textures.

The graphics engine has been updated to support new visual effects.

The interface is now modern and adapted UI, but Flash is in the past.

Improved audio — improved support for modern systems and new enemy voices.

The game has been converted from 32-bit to 64-bit.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine — Master Crafted Edition will be released on June 10 on PC, Xbox Series X and Series S. The game will also be available on Game Pass on the day of release. But there is no word on the PlayStation 5 version. That’s because the rights to the original game still belong to Sega, which is publishing the remaster.

And a little earlier, the same Relic announced another remaster — Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War. There, the game will get 4K, support for mods, and all the add-ons.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: IGN