«Reserve+» will help to avoid queues in the MCC: there will be an automatic deferral for certain categories of persons liable for military service

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is currently working on the function of automatic deferrals for certain categories of persons liable for military service. The corresponding service is planned to be introduced in the «Reserve+» application.

Currently, to obtain a deferral, citizens must personally apply to the JV’s MCC with a written application. The deferral is granted only for the period until the end of martial law. However, martial law is extended every 90 days. Therefore, every 3 months, persons liable for military service have to stand in line again to submit a new application for a deferral. This applies even if the right to deferment is valid for several years or for life. In addition, the existing mechanism for granting deferment provokes corruption risks and puts citizens in unequal conditions, writes «Judicial and Legal Newspaper».

This situation is planned to be corrected, at least partially. The «Reserve+» application will introduce a service for automatically granting deferment from conscription for certain categories of persons liable for military service. In particular, this will apply to students, parents and guardians of three children. The Ministry of Defense plans to launch this option this fall.

«We are actively working on the function of automatic deferments for certain categories of citizens, including students, parents and guardians of three children. We plan to launch it in the fall»,” the Ministry of Defense said in comments under the publication of Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chornohorenko.

It is noted that the automatic deferral will be established through cooperation with other registries. After all, the registries contain the information necessary to grant a deferment, and persons liable for military service in such cases simply act as a courier – transferring paper documents from one government agency to another. In this case, a lot of time is lost in queues.

At present, automatic data exchange with registers for granting deferments has not yet been launched. It is noted that the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed an agreement on information cooperation on June 4, 2024. However, this agreement has not yet been implemented «due to lack of funding, so the transfer of information from the databases of the Ministry of Social Policy to the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists is not carried out».

Thus, due to the lack of funding, there is currently no automatic transfer of data on persons with disabilities to the Register «Oberig», and, accordingly, the function of automatic granting and prolongation of deferment has not yet been implemented.

