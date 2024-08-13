Safety first: a six-wheeled robot checks unreliable gutters instead of humans

New Zealand-based engineering company Beca has developed the PIPE-i six-wheeled robot to inspect dangerous drainage systems, replacing humans in risky environments.

The development of PIPE-i lasted a year — from June 2022 to June 2023. The project began when Beca’s structural engineers were tasked with inspecting a severely damaged drainage system under a busy highway. Having found no suitable commercial solutions, they decided to create their own robot.

The prototype’s body was printed on a 3D printer made of polycarbonate and carbon fiber. The robot is equipped with six separately suspended wheels, four 850-lumen LED panels, a swiveling front camera, a lidar, and a Leica BLK360 3D scanner. The scanner is stored in the back of the device under a cover and can be lifted out for use when needed.

Currently, PIPE-i is controlled remotely in real time using a live camera feed. However, the robot is already capable of performing some functions autonomously, such as determining the distance to objects. In the future commercial version, it is planned to use artificial intelligence algorithms to increase autonomy.

Operators can instantly check the video from PIPE-i for problems in the gutters. In addition, they can analyze the 3D model of the structure created by the built-in scanner. If required, the robot can be additionally equipped with an omnidirectional camera for capturing 360-degree video.

An important advantage of PIPE-i is its adjustable suspension. It allows you to raise the body for optimal scanning or lower it to get under obstacles.

Source: Newatlas