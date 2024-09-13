«Salem’s Lair» — the first trailer of the film adaptation of «vampire» Stephen King’s novel

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The streaming service Max has released the first trailer for the film «Salim’s Lair», which is scheduled to premiere in October this year.

Warner Bros. has returned the long-awaited film adaptation of «Salem’s Lot» to its release schedule. This dispelled fans’ fears that the project might be canceled due to long delays and lack of information.

The trailer begins with the return of the main character, horror writer Ben Mears, to his hometown, ostensibly for «research». However, it quickly becomes clear that he is looking for something specific. From a boy running away from a creature with glowing blue eyes to a priest who admits that the townspeople have been reporting strange happenings, — everything points to Salem’s Lot being overrun by mysterious nocturnal creatures. The trailer goes on to show a series of gruesome images: corpses coming back to life, Mears being chased by fanged creatures, and a group of local volunteers trying to resist the vampire invasion.

«Salem’s Lair» is based on the legendary vampire novel by Stephen King in 1975. The plot revolves around a writer who discovers that an «undead creature» has settled in his hometown. The official synopsis from Warner Bros. reads as follows:

«Haunted by an incident from his childhood, writer Ben Mears returns to his hometown in search of inspiration for his new book. However, he discovers that the town has been taken over by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant».

Lewis Pullman played the main role in the movie. Other stars of the movie include: Alfrey Woodard (Dr. Cody), Mackenzie Lee (Susan Norton), Bill Camp (Matthew Burke), Spencer Trit Clark (Mike Ryerson), Pilou Asbæk (Stryker) and John Benjamin Hickey (Father Callaghan).

Directed by Gary Doberman said about the atmosphere of the movie:

«It’s a crazy adrenaline rush. I thought: “Yes, that’s what it is. This is a movie for the drive-in theater”».

Doberman was inspired by the cover of the first edition of King’s novel. He also noted that it is best to watch the movie with friends to enhance the experience.

This is not the first time that «Salem’s Lot» has appeared on the screens. In 1979, the director of «The Texas Chainsaw Massacre», Tobe Hooper, created two-part TV movie. In 2004 another TV adaptation was released with the participation of Rob Lowe.

«Salami’s Lair» will debut on the Max streaming service in the US on October 3.

