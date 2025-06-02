Season 2 trailer «Gen V» — spinoff «The Boys» weaves Chance Perdomo’s death into the plot

Amazon has announced the release date and released the first trailer for the second season of «Gen V» — — the spinoff series «The Boys» about a superhero college.

The video promises a sea of blood with an uprising in the heart of Godolphin University led by Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair).

«Whatever we do, we do it together», — she tells her classmates.

According to the official synopsis, while the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s «iron fist», Godolphin’s mysterious new dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students stronger than ever.

«But making time for parties and classes is hard when a war between humans and superheroes is brewing, both on and off campus. The team learns about a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolphin University and may have bigger consequences than they realize. Somehow, Marie is a part of it».

Lizz Broadway (Emma Meyer), Maddie Phillips (Kate Dunlap) and Asa Germann (Sam Riordan) will reprise their lead roles in the series, while Hamish Linklater will play the character of Dean Cypher, who has serious plans for the sequel.

Viewers have been waiting for the second season of «Gen V» for almost two years. Filming was suspended due to the tragic death of one of the series’ stars, Chance Perdomo, who died in an accident last March, and eventually resumed after the decision of the rewrite the season without looking for a new actor for the role of Andre Anderson. The trailer mentions his absence by showing the worried father of the character Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas).

The «Generation V» series was created by Tara Butters and Michelle Fazekas, showrunners of «The Boys». The original series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Previously Anthony Starr, who plays the role of Homelander hinted at a «deeper» plot, as well as «raising the stakes and emotions», while the official account of the series teased reunion of stars «Supernatural» in the season — Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will appear in the same scene as Jensen Ackles.

The first three episodes of the second season of «Gen V» will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, while the remaining five episodes will be released every Wednesday.