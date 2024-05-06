Authors Gen V will not look for a new actor to play Chance Perdomo — the plot was rewritten to make the character disappear from history

Chance Perdomo, 27, who played Andre Anderson, a student with the superpower of manipulating metals in the Gen V series, died in an accident in March.

In a joint statement released by the series producers, it is noted that his role will not be renewed and a new actor will not be sought, as no one can replace Chance».

«Instead, we’ve reworked the storylines for season two, which will honor Chance and his legacy,» the statement said, quoted by Variety.

Gen V is a spinoff of «The Boys», a series about a special college where only young people with superpowers study. The spinoff was created by the main series’ creators Eric Kripke and Craig Rosenberg and debuted on Amazon Prime Video last September.

In the first season finale of Gen V, Perdomo — along with fellow students Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair), Jordan Lee (Derek Lou and London Thor) and Emma Meyer (Lizzie Broadway) — are last seen in a locked hospital room after the massacre in «God U.».

Chance was also known for his role as Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series «The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina».

«For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an incredibly talented performer and, above all, just a very kind, wonderful person. It doesn’t even make sense to write about him in the past tense. Our hearts go out to Chance’s family, and we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Please hug your loved ones tonight,» the producers wrote.

Production of the 2nd season of Gen V will start later in May.