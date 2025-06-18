Season 2 trailer «The Sandman» — Thor, Loki and Odin with Lucifer in the world of Morpheus

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the second and final season of «The Sandman» — The season promises the culmination of Dream’s story and hints at the possible death of Morpheus.

The trailer focuses on Dream himself — Tom Sturridge’s character. After the events of the first season he faces large-scale consequences of his decisions and has to defend not only his own kingdom but also reality itself. The final season promises to make the finale truly final: the main character says in the trailer: «Dreams will survive even if I don’t».

The season will consist of 12 episodes and will cover several large comic book arcs at once: «Tales from the Sand», «A Midsummer Night’s Dream», «The Song of Orpheus», «Thermidor», «The Tempest», and others. An important episode — «A Midsummer Night’s Dream» — will show the premiere of William Shakespeare’s play. And the storyline from the «Midsummer Night’s Dream» arch will show how Lucifer (played by Gwendoline Christie) renounces his power over Hell and hands Morpheus the key to its gates.

In addition to the return of Morpheus and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), the new season will feature other Endlesses: Desiree (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston), Destiny (Adrian Lester), Delirium (Esme Creed-Miles), and Prodigal Son/Destruction (Barry Sloane). Also joining the cast are Laurence O’Farrine (Thor), Freddie Fox (Loki), Clive Russell (Odin), Ruairi O’Connor (Orpheus), Anne Skelly (Nuala), Jack Gleeson (Puck), India Moore (Wanda) and Steve Coogan (Barnabas).

The second season of «The Sandman» starts on July 3 with six episodes, and five more will appear on July 24. And on July 31, a separate special «Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living» — will be the last release in the series.

According to showrunner Allan Heinberg, the series was originally planned as a two-season series. After the premiere of the first season, Netflix was in no hurry to officially continue and called the following episodes not «the second season of», but «the continuation of the world of Sandman». It was only in January, after the scandal surrounding British bestselling author Neil Gaiman, that the company officially confirmed that the project would be completed.

As a reminder writer accused of sexual violence and harassment. That’s why Netflix didn’t mention his role or the comics the show is based on in the new trailer. In general, it makes sense that the platform was looking for ways to get out of the situation and waited for the situation to calm down a bit. Officially, Neil Gaiman remains the executive producer, although there is no hint of him in the promo.

Source: Gizmodo