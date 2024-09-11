Hollywood «cancels» Neil Gaiman: suspended «Good Omens» and other projects based on the writer’s works

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Fans of «Good Omens» will have to wait for the third season at least, if not worse. The famous writer Neil Gaiman can «cancel».

Publications Deadline reports that work on the third season has been halted, Amazon Prime Video is considering «possible changes in production» Series «Good Omens»nominated for «Emmy», based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Gaiman — one of the most adapted authors, now on Netflix enjoys success «Sandman». The writer took an active part in the series as a showrunner and screenwriter. Previously, his novels and short stories were released in «American Gods», «Stardust», and other films.

The clouds gathered around Gaiman after the release of the episode in July podcasts a four-part series titled «The Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman» by the British company Tortoise Media. It investigates allegations of sexual abuse made against the author by several women over the years Rolling Stone also covered the story. Gaiman denies the allegations.

Another adaptation of the writer’s novel, the Disney feature film «The Graveyard Book», has also been put on hold, as «wrote about IndieWirealthough according to insiders, some other factors also influenced the decision. Earlier, Variety reported on the cancellation of the Netflix series «Dead Boys Detectives».

In the above cases of cancellation or suspension, the publishers did not officially report the reasons for them. However, the coincidence of all these circumstances in a relatively short period of time leads to the idea that the sexual scandal and film production are connected.

