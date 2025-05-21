Shift Up has started developing Stellar Blade 2 — the studio’s report has a launch date

Shift Up has confirmed that it is working on a sequel to Stellar Blade — but the sequel will not be released «the day after tomorrow».

In a presentation for investors, the developers showed chart with plans for the coming years. It starts with the release of the first part in 2024, followed by «platform expansion» — it refers to the release of the game on PC. And the next item is «sequel» — this is Stellar Blade 2. Since the schedule ends in 2027, it is logical to assume that the new part will be released within the next two years. Therefore, we conclude that Stellar Blade 2 is already in development, and the release is scheduled for 2027.

It should be noted that the first Stellar Blade earned $43 million in less than a year and sold one million copies in its first months. These are not record-breaking figures for an AAA game, but they are enough for Shift Up to decide to invest in a sequel. Moreover, the studio is to release a frank DLC in the summer.

Stellar Blade was inspired by the cult manga «Gunnm» («Alita: Battle Angel») and its movie adaptation The game will be released on PC in the coming weeks — and this will definitely increase sales. However, some players criticize the PC version for using Denuvo, the $70 price, and blocking in 129 regions.

In parallel with Stellar Blade 2, the studio is working on another major project — Project Witches. It will be an urban sci-fi action-RPG, also of AAA class. The game is scheduled for release in 2027. The first details are promised in the second quarter of this year.

