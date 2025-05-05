Significant changes in Apple iPhone 18: different design and launch in two stages

With the launch of the next iPhone 18 line, Apple may make significant changes to its usual smartphone strategy. According to the resource The InformationApple plans to split the release into two parts. In this case, some of the models will be shown traditionally in the fall, and the rest — in the spring of next year.

Thus, Apple will try to «revive» smartphone sales. Recent years have shown that iPhone sales are hardly growing, as updates become less and less noticeable to users from year to year.

Partly, the company hopes to revive interest in the iPhone by launching a new slim model iPhone 17 Air. However, suppliers do not really believe in its success. This model will account for only about 10% of total production. Manufacturers are already preparing for the possibility of redirecting production capacity from the iPhone 17 Air to other models if this smartphone does not meet expectations. So far, there is no exact confidence in the demand for it.

As an additional long-term means of increasing sales, Apple is considering a gradual transition to a new iPhone release schedule. Starting from 2026, when the iPhone 18 is released, the company wants to launch premium models in the fall, and more affordable versions — in the spring of next year. In this case, the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be traditionally released in September 2026. At the same time, Apple plans to introduce his first folding iPhone. The regular iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e will be released in the spring of 2027.

Both available smartphones — iPhone 18 and 18e — will have an older and easier to manufacture design. Therefore, Apple will first conduct production tests in India. This is part of the company’s broader strategy to reduce its dependence on manufacturing in China.

It is also reported that in 2026 and 2027, Apple is preparing significant changes to the design of more expensive versions of its smartphones. According to rumors, the company plans to move Face ID components under the screen in 2026. This will allow to completely remove the current oval notch, which is part of the Dynamic Island.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Thanks to this, the screen of the future iPhone — probably the iPhone 18 Pro — will have only one noticeable interruption: a small hole for the front camera. However, there may be a surprise here as well. According to The Information, in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, this hole may not be located in the center, but in the upper left. This was reported by a source with direct access to the company’s plans.

Although the placement of the front camera in the corner — is not new among smartphones, it would be an unusual decision for Apple. The company has always strived for symmetry and balanced design, so this arrangement will be unexpected for many users.

This camera placement will be only a temporary interim step. As early as 2027, Apple may completely hide the camera under the display. Thus, one of the 2027 models will have a true «edge-to-edge» — screen without any cutouts or holes. This will symbolically coincide with the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone.

Launching lower-priced models in the spring could help the company spread sales more evenly throughout the year. This move also hints that we probably won’t see a new iPhone 17e model in 2026. Although the current version iPhone 16E has already been released separately from the main line.

.