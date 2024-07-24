Folding iPhone in a clamshell form factor is likely to appear in 2026

Apple continues to work on a foldable iPhone that could be released as early as 2026. Rumor has it that the phone will fold horizontally, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

In February, it was reported that Apple was in the early stages of developing two foldable iPhone prototypes. But now it seems that Apple has settled on a design. According to the source, the device is internally named V68, which indicates that the «idea has moved beyond the conceptual stage» and is now «being developed with» suppliers.

Apple is reportedly still working on smoothing out the crease that appears when the phone is unfolded. The company is also trying to make the device thinner.

Recent rumors also suggest that Apple is also working on a foldable computer similar to the MacBook. It is also likely to be launched in 2026.

In addition to working on foldable models, Apple may be preparing to update next year’s iPhone with a mechanical camera aperture. This will allow users to change the depth of field – to blur the background of the image while keeping the subject in focus, or vice versa, to make the background sharper. Rumors also suggest that Apple is working on a much thinner iPhone, which will be released in 2025.

Source: The Verge