Since the beginning of the year, 160 thousand cars have been imported to Ukraine: more than 70% are used, and 13% are electric cars

In the first 5 months of 2024, 160 thousand vehicles were imported to Ukraine, 21% more than last year.

The vast majority of imported cars were used (72%), while new cars accounted for only 28%. The average age of imported used cars is 10 years.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (via Opendatabot), the most popular brands among vehicles imported to Ukraine were:

VOLKSWAGEN — 18 771 (11.7%)

RENAULT — 13 187 (8.2%)

AUDI — 9 137 (5.7%).

The most popular models among imported cars were SKODA OCTAVIA, VOLKSWAGEN GOLF and PASSAT.

Gasoline cars remain the most popular, accounting for virtually every second vehicle imported. Diesel cars account for 29%, and electric cars — 12.9%.

The highest number of imported cars was registered in Kyiv (13.9%), Lviv (10.2%), and Odesa (7.5%).

If we look at the statistics for May separately, according to the associations «Ukravtoprom», more than 19.3 thousand used cars imported from abroad joined the Ukrainian car fleet — compared to May 2023, registrations of such cars increased by 26% (but compared to the previous month, this figure decreased by 2%).

The largest share in this segment of the car market in May belonged to gasoline cars – 49%, followed by diesel cars (23%), electric cars (17%), cars with LPG (6%) and hybrids (5%). Volkswagen Golf remains the leader of registrations among imported used cars.