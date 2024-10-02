Skoda Elroq: the brand’s first all-electric crossover with a range of up to 560 km

Skoda has officially unveiled the new Elroq, the brand’s first all-electric model. It is a compact crossover that offers a wide range of powertrain and battery options with a maximum range of over 560 kilometers.

The Skoda Elroq is an electric alternative to the Karoq and offers parity pricing in many markets. It is the first model of the brand to adopt the Modern Solid design language. It features new visual accents such as the black Tech Deck Face.

The glossy black Tech-Deck Face replaces the typical Skoda grille, while referring to the brand’s familiar lines. The new front end is also characterized by a robust front bumper with a unique dark chrome insert, and the «four eyes» headlamp pattern, typical of a Škoda SUV, has been completely reimagined. The Elroq is also the first model to feature Skoda lettering on both the hood and steering wheel. The Elroq has an aerodynamic body with a drag coefficient of just 0.26.

Features of the Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq is based on the MEB platform. The electric vehicle is available with three different battery sizes and powertrains. The engine power of the base model Elroq 50 starts at 125 kW. The Elroq 85x has an additional motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive. The Elroq 85 can achieve a maximum range of more than 560 kilometers on a WLTP cycle. With a charging capacity of up to 175 kW at DC fast charging stations, the Elroq 85x and rear-wheel drive Elroq 85 can be charged from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes. The smaller batteries of the rear-wheel-drive Elroq 50 and Elroq 60 can be charged even faster – in 25 minutes or less. The top speed of the Elroq 50 and Elroq 60 is 160 km/h, and the more powerful models are capable of accelerating to 180 km/h. Detailed characteristics of the different versions are presented in the table.

Model Engine power Battery capacity Power reserve Skoda Elroq 50 125 kW 55 kWh 370 km Skoda Elroq 60 150 kW 63 kWh 400 km Skoda Elroq 85 210 kW 82 kWh 560 km Skoda Elroq 85x N/A 82 kWh 560 km

The all-wheel drive version of the Elroq 85x will appear in 2025, when its detailed specifications will be announced.

The Elroq will also be available in a Sportline configuration that adds a distinctive interior design with carbon-fiber details to a lowered chassis (15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear) and typical black exterior details. At the front are sports seats with integrated headrests, Suedia upholstery and gray stitching.

The Elroq has a trunk volume of 470 liters (up to 1580 liters with the rear seats folded). The interior offers a 13-inch infotainment screen and SmartLink as standard. There are also new Simply Clever features, including 48-liter storage compartments and a grid for storing the charging cable under the shelf. The standard equipment package includes driver assistants: a rearview camera, Crew Protect Assist, and Side Assist (blind spot monitoring).

Skoda Auto will open the configurator and take pre-orders for the new electric Elroq in twelve European markets from October 2, with more to follow. In addition to the Elroq 50 and Elroq 85 variants, a limited First Edition version with a special brand will be available at launch, featuring a branded Light Band that visually connects the headlights, as well as a black-painted roof and front pillars. The price of Skoda Elroq in Europe will start at around €33 thousand.