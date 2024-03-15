Skoda Epiq – a compact electric crossover with a range of 400 km and a price of €25 thousand will be released in 2025

Skoda intends to produce six electric vehicles by 2026, and the most affordable of them will be the Epiq model. It is planned to be launched next year with a target starting price of €25 thousand.

The Skoda Epiq is positioned «small but epic» entry-level electric car. It will be one of the first models based on the new Modern Solid design language. At approximately 4.1 meters long, it can be seen as an electric alternative to the Kamiq. However, the subcompact Skoda Epiq is based on a separate platform for electric vehicles, probably the MEB Entry, which the Volkswagen Group recently announced and has already used to create the ID.2all concept. However, VW uses the platform for a hatchback, while Skoda is preparing this crossover.

Despite the fact that the Epiq is shorter than the Kamiq, it is much more practical. The trunk volume is 490 liters, which is more than 20% higher due to the layout of the electric vehicle. Skoda has not yet disclosed all the characteristics of the car. However, it is known that the battery should provide a range of more than 400 km. The MEB Entry platform is designed for front-wheel drive electric vehicles.

The Epiq has a plastic body covering near the wheel arches and unpainted rear bumper sections. A pair of roof rails can be seen on the roof. There is also an illuminated badge and thin lights at the front and rear. Between the headlights, you can see an intermittent light bar that runs through the wide grille. In general, it looks like the Epiq is more like an almost production prototype. Skoda calls it a design study, not a concept.

Source: motor1