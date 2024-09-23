«Skyrim-grandma» stops making game videos: «I’m sick of it»

88-year-old Shirley Curry, known as «Skyrim Grandma», has announced the end of her career in creating game videos. The popular blogger explained this decision by losing interest in the process.

In her video message titled «No More Gaming Videos», Curry shared the reasons for her decision. According to her, creating gaming content is no longer fun for her.

«It’s not fun anymore, I’m tired of it, I’m sick of it», — the blogger admitted.

Despite giving up gaming videos, Shirley plans to continue vlogging. She intends to dedicate her free time to other hobbies.

«If you want to watch me play, I have a lot of videos and they are all available,» Curry said.

In the nine years she has been active, «Skyrim Grandma» has uploaded hundreds of videos. Her friendliness and her habit of addressing her subscribers as «grandchildren» have made Shirley an important part of the Skyrim community on YouTube. Shirley Curry currently has 1.29 million subscribers.

Curry’s popularity did not go unnoticed by the game developers. Bethesda scanned the blogger’s appearance for character creation in the upcoming game The Elder Scrolls 6. In addition, the developers added a mention about her in his new game Starfield. The modding community also paid tribute to Shirley, by creating a mod which adds her as a companion in Skyrim.

